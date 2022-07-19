WILLACY COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Following the deadly shooting in Uvalde police departments across Texas are prioritizing school safety. In Willacy County, law enforcement is learning the layout of schools in the area. It’s part of efforts to be better prepared for an active shooter situation.

Willacy county authorities conducted walkthroughs at campuses located within three different school districts: San Perlita ISD, Lyford CISD, AND Lasara ISD. These walk-throughs are meant to help law enforcement learn the layout of campuses so they can be better prepared for an active shooter situation.

“If in the event and we hope and pray we never have to but if in the event that there is some type of an emergency in our schools that we both definitely would like to have those mental pictures as we’re driving to the locations,” said Willacy Sheriff Jose Salazar.

Salazar says after the shooting in Uvalde he was prompted to think outside the box.

“Oftentimes it’s really easy to let things fall between the cracks here and there. In my opinion, it’s important that we get out here and get these kinds of things going,” said Salazar.

He also says doing walkthroughs has more than one benefit.

“Familiarizations not just with the building but most of the time with the staff.” Salazar goes on to say, “as well and we look forward to continuing to do these things with the school districts throughout the course of the year.”

Salazar says his department is increasing patrol throughout the school year, especially for San Perlita and Lasara ISD since the districts don’t have school resource officers.

“That is our number one priority during the school year is to ensure the safety of our children,” said Salazar.

The sheriff’s department will be conducting another walk-through for Raymondville ISD before school starts.