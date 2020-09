EDINBURG, Texas — The Edinburg Police Department announced they are pairing with the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office for a good cause.

On Saturday, Sept. 26 beginning at 7 a.m. both organizations will participating in the “Go Gold 4 Childhood Cancer” 10-mile bike ride.

The ride starts from the Richard Flores Stadium at 1800 South Stadium Drive in Edinburg.

Both organizations encourage participants to wear gold for this event.