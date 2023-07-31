RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Law enforcement agencies across the Rio Grande Valley are celebrating the 40th annual National Night Out.

Hidalgo County

The McAllen Police Department announced it will be honoring National Out Out Tuesday, Aug. 1.

The event will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Garza-Chavez Police Community Network Center, located at 2901 Olga Ave. and at the McAllen Municipal Park, located at 1921 N. Bicentennial Ave.

McAllen PD invites the community to bring their family and friends to the free event.

The Edinburg Police Department will also be celebrating with its own National Night Out event scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Edinburg Municipal Park, located at 714 S. Raul Longoria Rd.

Additionally, the Pharr Police Department will also host an event in honor of National Night Out. The event is scheduled from 6 to 10 p.m. Tuesday at the Pharr Town Center, located at 500 N. Jackson Road, in front of Main Event.

Cameron County

The Harlingen Police Department’s National Night Out will also take place from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday at the Lon C. Hill Park.

The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office is also participating in the National Night Out Festivities from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday at the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office located at 7300 Old Alice Road in Olmito.

Deputies invite families with special needs children and/or disabilities to arrive an hour prior to the festivities.