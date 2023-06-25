HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — On social media law enforcement agencies are warning the public of fraud schemes, one in particular is gaining some attention.

During this time of year, families and friends are taking time off for summer vacation, head into a hotel and to their reserved room for a few moments of relaxation.

In some scenarios, guests may receive a call from the front desk stating there was an issue with their credit card and may need to re-confirm their card information.

“If you get a call from the front desk, what I would suggest you do is you go downstairs and verify that it is them calling,” Port Isabel Lt. Christina Esquivel said.

The call may sound legitimate but law enforcement warns the public this is a tactic to get hotel guest’s financial information.

According to the Better Business Bureau, these fake calls usually happen at odds hours such as at night adding no real hotel employee would ask for that information so late.

The BBB added hotels will ask to settle any charges at the front desk.

“It’s always important not to give payment information over the phone, or any personal data over the phone to somebody you might not know,” Director of Harlingen Convection and Visitors Bureau, Cassandra Consiglio said.

Consiglio added there are other ways the public can protect their personal information such as avoiding third party websites when booking a hotel.

It is recommended to book directly through a hotel’s chain’s website and to trust one’s instincts when booking online.

“If you are worried about a website or a certain location that you’re visiting, that you’re not sure about, it’s probably not safe,” Consiglio said.

Travel experts and law enforcement agree in the importance of being diligent of keeping their private information secure.

“Just double check, you know. Don’t just give away all your information. Take a moment…Ask some questions,” Consiglio said.

“Be aware and be alert. Because precaution is always better than the cure,” Manager of Blue Bay Inn, Atif Farooqui said.