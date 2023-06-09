MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Organizations such as the Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley, Found, and Instacart Health teamed up for the “Healthy Habits” program.

The three-month program helps provide funding and other means for the community to buy healthy food through Instacart.

Currently, the McAllen area hosts one of the highest concentrations of adults with obesity and this program sets out to address the issue.

“What we’re trying to do here with this Healthy Habits program is provide a comprehensive approach for this community,” said Sarah Romotsky, Head of Strategic Partnershisp at Found. “It encompasses nutrition education, behavior change, as well as education and access to the food that they need on a monthly basis so that they can be more successful in their efforts.”

Recent data also shows that 70 percent of the grocery stores in McAllen are comprised of convenience stores and gas stations.

This program also aims to expand access to families in need.