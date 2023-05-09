HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Latina superstar Becky G is coming back to the Rio Grande Valley after three years.

The MAMIII singer announced her first ever U.S. headlining tour titled Mi Casa, Tu Casa across her social media pages Tuesday morning.

“Mi gente… I cannot believe I get to finally announce MI CASA, TU CASA, my first ever headlining tour!!! I’ve been dreaming of this moment my entire career,” Becky G said in the post.

Becky G last came to the Valley on March 6, 2020 in Hidalgo as one of the featured artists during Borderfest.

Becky is scheduled to perform on Oct. 1 in McAllen at the McAllen Performing Arts Center, located at 801 Convention Center Blvd.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. local time on Friday, May 12 at www.iambeckyg.com.

There are a total of five concerts scheduled in Texas for the tour, including McAllen’s.