EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Mexican Latin pop group Rebelde announced a ‘Soy Rebelde’ reunion tour date at the Edinburg Bert Ogden Arena on Thursday evening.

The group will take the stage in 26 cities across the United States, Mexico, and Brazil, to celebrate their 20-year legacy, a press release from Bert Ogden Arena confirmed.

Rebelde will reunite on Sept. 27 at the Bert Ogden Arena located on 4900 S I-69C, in Edinburg.

Tickets for the international tour will be available on the Soy Rebelde tour website.

Fans can register for presale tickets starting Sunday, Jan. 22.

General public sale will begin at noon in the United States and 2:00 p.m. in Mexico on Friday, Jan. 27.