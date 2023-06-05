EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The late Edinburg Fire Chief Shawn Snider was introduced into the esteemed Texas Emergency Management Hall of Fame, on Wednesday.

The Texas Division of Emergency Management State Conference was held on May 31 in Fort Worth to celebrate those who have contributed outstanding service in emergency management across the State of Texas.

Chief Snider was among those who were celebrated and honored for his committed work and dedication during his career.

“His relentless pursuit of excellence in emergency response and preparedness made a profound impact on the community of Edinburg and beyond,” The City of Edinburg said in a news release.

Chief Snider passed away on May 1 but left an unforgettable mark across the Rio Grande Valley emergency management and fire stations.

“Chief Snider’s induction into the Texas Emergency Management Hall of Fame is a testament to his outstanding contributions and his lasting impact on emergency management,” Interim Fire Chief, Ubaldo Perez said. “He was a true pioneer in our field and his tireless efforts continue to inspire us. We are immensely proud of his achievements and grateful for the legacy he has left behind.”