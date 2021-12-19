Last-minute holiday shopping drives local boutique’s revenue through the end of the year

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — According to the National Retail Federation, more than 148 million shoppers will be picking up their last-minute Christmas gifts the last weekend before Christmas.

For Maripoza Boutique, the influx in shoppers from the weekend of Dec. 18 until Christmas is what drives the store’s last quarter of revenue.

The owner of Maripoza Boutique, Erica Elizondo said the last weekend before Christmas is one of the busiest shopping weekends she expects every year.

Although there was a shipping shortage heading into the holidays according to Elizondo, she has been able to keep her shelves fully stocked in anticipation of last-minute shopping.

First-time Maripoza Boutique customer, Pamela Lopez took advantage of the store’s stocked inventory and walked out with 30+ gifts for her friends and loved ones.

Lopez added though that finding last-minute gifts isn’t always that easy. She finds herself struggling with time management and traffic the closer it gets to the holidays.

Although last-minute shopping can be a struggle for Lopez, she tends to knock out her Christmas purchases a week prior.

Elizondo understands last-minute purchases and to help out her customers, she will be extending her store’s hours by one hour the week before Christmas.

Maripoza Boutique is also one of the largest Budhagirl bracelet retailers in the world and so as part of the giving season, Elizondo is asking customers to bring in at least two canned goods and make a Budhagirl purchase to be given a free set of Budhagirl bangles.

As of Thanksgiving, Maripoza Bouqiue has also launched a website so that all last-minute shopping needs can be met online.