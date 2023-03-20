MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A group of three who referred to themselves as the “suicide squad” has been sentenced to prison for their respective roles in importing heroin and fentanyl into the United States from Mexico, the U.S. Attorney’s Office stated.

Elias Herrera, 31, Liz Jomayra Diaz-Colon, 23, and Jonathan Guemez, 30, all from Nashville, Tennessee, conspired to import 19 pounds of heroin and 10 pounds of fentanyl into the United States.

Earlier today, U.S. District Judge Randy Crane sentenced Herrera to seven years in federal prison, followed by an immediate three years of supervised release. At his hearing, the court heard Herrera recruited his co-defendants and smuggled heroin and fentanyl for a period of eight months prior to his arrest, the release stated.

Diaz-Colon and Guemez were previously sentenced to three and seven years in federal prison, respectively, and must serve four years on supervised release.

When it began

In 2021, Diaz-Colon, Herrera and Guemez began working with Mexican drug traffickers to coordinate the transportation of multiple drug loads into the United States, the release stated. By August of that year, Diaz-Colon was busted with 10 pounds of heroin in her car battery at a Border Patrol checkpoint. The next day Herrera was arrested with the same amount of fentanyl in his car battery.

On a separate occasion, Guemez was arrested with 9 pounds of heroin in his car.

Investigators were able to connect the separate arrests and traced back the three members of the group who communicated through WhatsApp under the name “suicide squad.” The three admitted to importing an estimated $1,622,880 throughout their conspiracy.

Herrera will remain in custody pending transfer to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility to be determined in the near future, the release stated.