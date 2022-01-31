RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The last known Holocaust survivor in the Rio Grande Valley passed away early last week, he was laid to rest on Jan. 25.

The Holocaust ended nearly 80 years ago and the number of survivors continues to dwindle, so ValleyCentral took a deeper look into the Holocaust.

In 1941, Nazi Germany made a deliberate and organized state persecution murder of six million European Jews and imprisoned at least five million prisoners of war that included Romany, Jehovah’s Witnesses, homosexuals, and others.

According to the National World War II Museum, Hitler claimed that Romany (Gypsies), Slavs (Poles, Russians), and physically and mentally disabled people were Untermenschen (subhuman) and did not deserve to live.

As Jews were captured, they were placed in concentration camps with two options: work to death or be gassed.

The world knew what was happening, but it wasn’t until the camps were liberated in 1945 that the full horror of Nazi crimes was exposed.

10-year-old Oscar Tauber, pronounced (TAO-BAH) was just one of many who were able to escape such crimes.

Tauber’s father, trying to steer his family clear of any harm, made a deal with a customer of his. He gave the customer gold coins in exchange for hiding him and his family.

Aaron Dagan, Tauber’s son-in-law told ValleyCentral that for three years, Tauber and his family hid in an attic or basement.

The family eventually fled to Italy and then to Mexico City where Tauber met his future wife and had four children. Afterward, he lived in numerous parts of the U.S.

Although Tauber has passed, Dagan said his legacy still continues to live on through his children and generations to come. “It’s the legacy that the whole Holocaust leaves for the world, not to forget how low people can get.”

Dagan presses on with the continued need for the history of the Holocaust to be taught in schools nationwide because “learning about our past allows us not to repeat it in the future.”

For more information on the Holocaust, visit the National Museum of WWII’s website.