The roof of El Castile condominium complex was blown into the courtyard of the complex on South Padre Island. By Natasha Trindade/ValleyCentral

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The deadline to apply for property damage assistance is a month away and Wednesday is the last day to visit the Palmview location.

Residents affected by the storms can visit the disaster loan outreach center at Hidalgo County Precinct 3, The Mansion.

The hours of operation are from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

After today, all applications will be available only online.

Applicants may also call Small Business Administration’s Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov for more information on SBA disaster assistance.