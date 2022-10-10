HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The voter registration deadline for the Nov. 8 election is Tuesday, Oct. 11.

The Texas Secretary of State’s registration portal allows Texas residents to look up their registration records and status in the statewide voter registration database.

Voters in Cameron County may visit the elections and voter registration website to access an application to register to vote. Residents must fill out the application provided on the website and mail it to Elections Administrator Remi Garza at 1050 E. Madison Street, in Brownsville. The phone number for the Cameron County elections office is (956) 544-0809, the fax number is (956) 550-7298.

In Hidalgo County, residents can visit the voter registration page to access an application.

To register to vote, eligible residents must print out the application, fill in the information, and sign and date the form. The last day to register is Oct. 11.

Residents must then mail the form to Hilda A. Salinas, Interim Elections Administration for Hidalgo County, at PO Box 659 in Edinburg.

To be eligible to vote, residents must: