RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Local officials are reminding the public that Thursday is the last day to register for the upcoming May 6 elections.

“As the deadline approaches, voter registration specialists are ready to receive voter registration applications and are eager to answer any questions,” a news release from the Hidalgo County Elections Department stated.

The Cameron County Elections Department stated that applications must be received, or postmarked by Thursday to be eligible to vote in the election.

The Hidalgo County Elections Department, located at 213. S. Closner Blvd., will be open until 5 p.m. Thursday. The Cameron County Elections Department, located at 1050 E. Madison Street, will close at 6 p.m.

For additional information, call the Hidalgo County Elections Department at (956) 318-2570 or the Cameron County Elections Department at (956) 544-0809.