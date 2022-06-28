MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Lasara man accused of indecency with a child was arrested at the Anzalduas International Bridge on Sunday.

Jesus Maria Velasquez Guerra, 77, was apprehended by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents after being wanted for indecency with a child, according to a news release from CBP.

On June 27, Velasquez arrived at the bridge from Mexico, where he was “immediately secured” after it was learned he was a possible match to an active warrant.

Biometric verification confirmed him as the man with an active Warrant out of Willacy County Sheriff’s Office from an incident earlier this month.

Velasquez was charged with two counts of indecency with a child, a second degree felony, the release stated.

“CBP is committed to bringing those wanted individuals in to face their day in court, especially those wanted for heinous crimes such as sexual offenses against children,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, in the release.

An officer with the Mission Police Department took custody of Velasquez where he was transported to county jail.