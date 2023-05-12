HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Lasara ISD will host its inaugural Superintendent’s Scholarship Golf Tournament at the Tierra Santa Golf Club in Weslaco.

The event is scheduled for Saturday, May 27 at 8:30 a.m. but participating teams are asked to arrive at 7:30 a.m.

The net proceeds of the tournament will benefit the graduating seniors from Lasara High School who will be pursuing post-secondary educational opportunities, according to district superintendent Alejos Salazar Jr.

“We’re really trying to put a little bit of money in the kids’ pockets before they go off to college. Laptops are expensive, linens, and other supplies. Even if they remain at home fuel is expensive driving back and forth every day. So we’re just trying to help them and their families out as they venture on to the next chapter of their lives,” said Salazar.

For more information on the tournament or to register to participate visit Lasara ISD or call 956-642-3598 or 956-642-5466.