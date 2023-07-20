HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Lasara ISD girl’s basketball coach was arrested Thursday after attempting to meet with a minor, authorities announced.

Miguel Angel Carlos was arrested on two counts of online solicitation of a minor, according to a post by the Harris County Constable Precinct 1.

(Photo: Harris County Constable Precinct 1)

According to the post, Carlos is a girl’s basketball and track coach with Lasara ISD. Authorities said Carlos engaged in online conversations for months with an undercover officer who he thought was a 15-year-old girl.

Carlos made plans to meet with the girl in Houston, the post stated. Authorities add the school handles students K through 12th grade and Carlos is married with two children. His initial bond has been set at $250,000.

“Please keep an eye on your child’s online activity. These criminals are master manipulators,” the post stated.

He is in the process of being extradited to Houston.