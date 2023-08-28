WILLACY COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — One school district canceled classes Monday after dozens of campuses received a bomb threat that turned out not to be real, authorities announced.

According to Benjamin Clinton, deputy superintendent for the Raymondville Independent School District, the district worked with the FBI and local law enforcement to discover that the threat was not credible.

Clinton said Raymondville administration had all campuses swept and deemed safe. The district wants to advise parents that all safety measures were taken and the students are in no harm.

Because of the threat, the Lasara Independent School District canceled classes for the day and announced that all students could be picked up at the school pavilion across from the administration building.

The Lyford Consolidated School District said it received a notification of the threat via the school’s online contact form. The threat allegedly stated that explosives were placed at all campuses. In a note to parents, the district stated that all students district-wide were evacuated and law enforcement is doing a sweep of the area.

The La Villa Independent School District also received a note and asked parents not to come to the school to pick up their children, as this could hinder the district’s operations.

South Texas ISD announced that they received an email alerting them to the presence of explosive on their campuses. The district said it is currently working with local law enforcement to make sure all the proper protocols are being followed.

The San Benito Police Department said it is investigating a bomb threat was received by the Rising Scholars staff, noting that all students are safe at this time and they are working to secure the building.

Point Isabel ISD posted a similar announcement stating it received a potential bomb threat at schools and facilities. Emergency protocols were initiated and law enforcement arrived on scene, adding that the threat was not credible.