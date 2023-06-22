RIO GRANDE CITY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Las Lomas neighborhood in Rio Grande City is recovering from a fire that destroyed three homes.

Part of the problem was lack of fire hydrants.

Numerous agencies responded to this scene on Tuesday afternoon in the extreme heat, the fire spread to three homes on Chapa Street.

A number of vehicles were destroyed on the scene as well. There were no fatalities in the fire, but five firefighters were treated for heat exhaustion by EMS.

A neighbor helping to clean up in the aftermath explains what he saw.

“The tree was burning and he said to let it burn and then they were going to stop it,” Leopoldo Alaniz, a friend of a family displaced by the fire said.

Alaniz feels there was a need for water to fight the flames.

“The fireman was from Rio Grande and they said there was no water to stop it, it was dry,” Alaniz said.

Starr County Precinct 4 Fire Chief Barnabe Benavides says water was not the problem.

The chief says a bigger part of the problem with the fire was that it was windy and 110 degrees. He says there was also a lot of debris and tires in one of the backyards.

“The issue was not that we did not have enough water. We had enough water on scene. That was not one of our issues. And yes, the closest hydrant was about five blocks away,” Benavides explained.

ValleyCentral spoke to residents who live or even work on this street here in Las Lomas.

They say there’s no fire hydrant in sight and they wish they had one. Residents also want to know how they can get a fire hydrant in the area.

The fire chief says his department can only direct residents to the right place.

“The water source comes from Tanque Water Supply and they [residents] would have to make contact with them and figure out if they have any lines in the area that they could plug in to make it a fire hydrant,” Benavides said.

The chief says a fire hydrant is always helpful, but was not the issue with Tuesday’s fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.