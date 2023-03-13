WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Weslaco’s Public Works Department will have a number of temporary road closures this week along two neighborhood roads.

Repairs will be made to Las Brasas Drive and Steffy Drive in Weslaco. The roads will be closed from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Residents in the area are asked to refrain from parking on the curb and have their trash bins out by 6 a.m. Monday and Thursday.

The city trash services have been coordinated so that residents are serviced before 8 a.m.

Questions regarding the road closures can be referred to the City’s Public Works Department at (956) 973-3146.