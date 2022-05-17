HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County court records show the area’s most significant animal cruelty hoarding trial has been delayed three months until Sept. 22.

Steven Clark Woodington, 59, and Mark Anthony Treviño, 29, were arrested in September 2019 for animal cruelty charges. Cameron County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a warehouse in Los Fresnos after receiving a call from the Cameron County Health Department Animal Control Division due to reports of barking. A previous report from KVEO said when deputies arrived, 270 dogs and one cat were located in horrid conditions.

Cameron County Sheriff Omar Lucio said at a 2019 press conference, “Never in my lifetime have I seen anything like this.”

Dogs were crammed into kennels, stacked three to four high with no barrier in between. Cameron County court records show photos of dogs covered in urine and feces.

Woodington and his wife, Tiffany, operated the non-profit organization, All Accounted For. Together they transported animals from Texas to Missouri. Throughout the course of Texas’s investigation, an arrest warrant was executed for Tiffany.

At their property in Camp Cole, Missouri, about 150 dogs were found on the property packed in cages. Benton County Sheriff Eric Knox said the animals were in “unimaginable” conditions with many needing to be humanely euthanized. At the Missouri home, animals were found in “various stages of decay, some were just bones”, said Sheriff Knox.

The COVID-19 Pandemic pushed many court proceedings virtual rather than in person.

Former caretaker, Amber Kendall is upset at the delay, “you always ask yourself ‘why it takes so long?’ when you have a very blatant animal cruelty case against 300 animals,” Kendall said, “A lot of them didn’t make it, they were starved, they were neglected, they succumb to injuries or illness.”

Kendall took in the ‘Forgotten Four’ shortly after they were rescued. Noel, Nova, Noah, and Natalia were among the last dogs not reunited with owners, adopted, or fostered from the surviving animals.

Nova did not survive the injuries following our 2019 report.