Mercedes police officer struck by car, transported to hospital in outlet mall

Mercedes, Texas (KVEO)—Officials are on the scene of an auto ped at the Rio Grande Valley Premium Outlet Mall in the city of Mercedes.

According to Mercedes Mayor Oscar David Montoya, an officer was struck by a vehicle and is currently being transported to the hospital.

Mercedes PD is working an auto ped, where one of our officers was struck. The officer is being transported to the Hospitol. We will update condition as soon as possible. We ask that you pray for a full recovery. — Oscar David Montoya (@OscarDavidMon15) November 17, 2020

All entry and exit points are on lockdown and there is currently a large police presence.

Hidalgo County Sheriff deputies, along with Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) , Border Patrol and Mercedes police are on scene.

This is a developing story and will learn more as information becomes available.