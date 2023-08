McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Firefighters are responding to a large commercial building fire near the McAllen Nature Center.

Xochitl Mora with the City of McAllen said the situation remains ongoing and motorists are being asked to clear the area. The fire is located at 4005 Business 83 in McAllen.

Roads in the area have been blocked off. As of noon Wednesday no injuries have been reported, Mora said.

This is a developing story. Check back soon for more updates.