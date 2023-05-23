LA GRULLA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The La Grulla Fire and Police Department are on the scene of a large fire in that community.

The fire began late Tuesday morning on Jose Maria Chapa Road, which is a residential neighborhood just southeast of Grulla High School, authorities said.

A school district officials tells ValleyCentral the fire is located about three blocks from the school and that no students are in danger.

Neighboring fire departments have been called to assist putting out the blaze, including the Sullivan City department.

Officials have not released any information regarding damages or injuries related to the incident.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.