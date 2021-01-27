Laredo BP agent arrested by Edinburg police for drunk driving, possession

Credit: Hidalgo County Jail Records

Edinburg, Texas (KVEO)—A Laredo Border Patrol agent was arrested by Edinburg police on Tuesday morning.

David Saldivar was booked into the Hidalgo County Jail and was charged with one count of driving while intoxicated, one count of unlawfully carrying a weapon and one count of possession, according to jail records.

David Saldivar. Credit: Hidalgo County Jail Records

“CBP stresses honor and integrity in every aspect of our mission, and the overwhelming majority of CBP employees and officers perform their duties with honor and distinction, working tirelessly every day to keep our country safe.” said Customs and Border Protection in a written statement.

Saldivar was given a $15,000 bond and was released the same day, according to court records.

