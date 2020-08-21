Laptop shortage as more students go online

Coronavirus Update Coronavirus Update

by: Tylisa Hampton

Posted: / Updated:

HARLINGEN, Texas – As a result of more students learning online, there’s now a shortage of laptops.

Harlingen High School is trying to close that gap. 

Administer for organization development Veronica Korton says they have been preparing for the students to go online. Korton says, “throughout the summer we have been planning our teaching from online teaching and learning” She also says, “as we get ready for online learning each one of our kids have a story.

The school is giving out the devices in stages. 

“Device distribution we are doing it in phases because we want to make sure we have the right inventory,” Korton went on to say “for our elementary, we are Ipad. At middle school, Chromebook and for high school it is our device of choice.”

The Harlingen Consolidated Independent School District is still waiting on more devices. 

Korton says, “our district along with all the districts in the country are waiting for additional  devices.” She also said, “some of our parents can’t afford devices” 

HCISD attends to help every student. 

“Part of what we will be doing this week is disturbing those devices to students so that every single one of our students will have an equal amount of success in an online learning world,” says Korton. 

The high school says today was their soft opening for students to come grab their laptops but they will give out more next Monday.  We did reach out to best buy and we are still waiting for a response. 

