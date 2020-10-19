Lanes closures on Queen Isabella Memorial Bridge scheduled for maintenance repairs

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (KVEO) — The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) has scheduled lane closures at the Queen Isabella Memorial Bridge for preventative maintenance repairs.

South Padre Island informs that lanes will be reduced from two lanes to one lane in sections.

The closures are scheduled for Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday to Friday. The release states lane closures will remain until Dec. 20, 2020.

TxDOT scheduled the repairs and maintenance as part of preventive care for the continued service of the bridge.

Officials ask drivers to expect delays and follow warning signs, traffic control devices and follow speed limits.