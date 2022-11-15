MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Overnight lane and ramp closures will start Thursday night as the Texas Department of Transportation begins replacing aged and weathered overhead signs along I-2 between Mission and Mercedes.

Work on these initiatives will require overnight lane and ramp closures between Nov. 16 and 30.

A total of 16 locations will be impacted by the project zone. The project zone begins just before the intersection of south Shary Road and the I-2 Eastbound Frontage Road in Mission to just beyond the intersection of Mile 2 East Road and the I-2 Eastbound Frontage Road in Mercedes, a release from the Texas Department of Transportation stated.

Work will be scheduled between 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. and completed by Traf-Tex, Inc. as follows:

Wednesday, November 16, Mission & San Juan area, WB I-2

W/B I-2 closure of Entry Ramp before the intersection of FM 2220 (Ware Rd) & WB Frontage Rd.

W/B I-2 closure of Exit Ramp 147B to FM 1426 – San Juan

Thursday, November 17, 2022, Alamo area, WB I-2

W/B I-2 closure of Exit Ramp 149 to Cesar Chavez Rd.

W/B I-2 closure of Exit Ramp 150A to FM 907 – Alamo Rd.

Sunday, November 20, 2022, Mission area, EB & WB I-2

W/B I-2 closure of Exit Ramp 150B to Tower Rd

E/B I-2 closure of Entry Ramp before the intersection of S Shary Rd. & EB Frontage Rd.

Monday, November 21, 2022, Mercedes area, EB I-2

E/B I-2 closure of Entry Ramp before the intersection of Mile 3 Rd W & EB Frontage Rd

E/B I-2 closure of Exit Ramp 161 to Spur 31 Mile 2 W Rd.

Tuesday, November 22, 2022, Mercedes area, EB I-2

E/B I-2 closure of Entry Ramp before the intersection of S Mile 2 W Rd. & EB Frontage Rd.

E/B I-2 Closure of Exit Ramp 163A to Vermont Ave.

Monday, November 28, 2022, Mercedes area, EB I-2

E/B I-2 closure of Exit Ramp 163B to FM 491 Texas Ave.

E/B I-2 closure of Exit Ramp 164 to Mile 1 E Rd.

Tuesday, November 29, 2022, Mercedes area, EB I-2

E/B I-2 Closure of Entry Ramp before the intersection of Mile 1 E Rd. & EB Frontage Rd

E/B I-2 Closure of Exit Ramp 165 to TX 1425 Mile 2 E Rd.

Wednesday, November 30, 2022, Mercedes area, EB I-2

E/B I-2 Closure of Entry Ramp before the intersection of Mile 2 E Rd. & EB Frontage Rd.