CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Texas Department of Transportation has announced a routine inspection of the Queen Isabella Memorial Causeway.

TxDOT’s media release said the inspection will require a temporary lane closure which is set for Sept. 1.

To minimize interruptions to traffic flow, TxDOT maintenance crews will first close the outside eastbound lane for inspection of the eastbound side of the causeway, said the release.

After the eastbound inspection, the eastbound outside lane will re-open and the westbound outside lane of the bridge will close for the westbound assessment.

TxDOT said this inspection will take one day to complete and all lanes of the causeway will be open for the Labor Day weekend.