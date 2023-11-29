MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Road closures are underway to prepare for the 2023 McAllen Holiday Parade this weekend, city officials announced.

Starting at 9 a.m., Friday, December 1, the outer lanes along Bicentennial Boulevard from La Vista Avenue to Pecan Boulevard will be closed.

Drivers are asked to find alternate routes to avoid heavy traffic.

The City of McAllen is reminding residents attending the parade to take the free Polar Express bus transport.

To access the free transportation, attendees can park at South Texas College on Pecan Boulevard and take the City of McAllen Polar Express buses that will drop them off along 23rd St. at Quince Ave.

Strollers, wheel chairs, picnics and service animals are allowed on the bus.

Rides will start at noon, Saturday, Dec 2, through midnight.

The 10th anniversary of the McAllen Holiday Parade will be held at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 2 at the McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium located at 2001 N. Bicentennial Blvd.