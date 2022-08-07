EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Nightly lane and ramp closures are scheduled on northbound and southbound US-281 in Edinburg between Canton and Monte Cristo Road, starting Aug. 8.

Crews will be working between 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. Traffic flow will will be impacted at different locations each night.

On Aug. 8, a single-lane closure on northbound US-281 will be in place just before the Canton

Road and Veterans Boulevard exit ramp. A two-lane closure is planned on northbound US-281 before the Owassa Road exit ramp.

On Aug. 9, there will be a complete closure of the northbound US-281 main lanes, just before

Richardson Road. The Richardson Road entrance ramp will also close. Northbound traffic on US-281 will be diverted onto the northbound US-281 frontage road via the Richardson Road exit and

will re-enter the expressway via the Rogers Road on-ramp.

On Aug. 10, the two outside lanes of southbound US-281 will close before University Drive. The

expressway entrance ramp before east University Drive will also close.