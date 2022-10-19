PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Lane and ramp closures have begun for the demolition of the U.S. Business 83 bridge in Pharr on Oct. 20.

Crews will bring down the south side of the bridge before starting reconstruction.

Additional construction activities take place as follows:

From 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18 through Sunday, Oct. 23 there will be a temporary full closure of the Jackson Avenue underpass at I-2 and a temporary full closure of the SH495 underpass at I-69C.

From 8 p.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. Wednesday, through 11 p.m. Saturday to 7 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 23 the right lane closure on the I-2 eastbound main lanes between the Jackson Road exit ramp and Sugar Road.

The main lane will also be closed between 9 a.m. Friday, Oct. 21 and 8 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 22.

The Sugar Road exit ramp will be temporarily closed while operations are in progress.

From 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20 through 7 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 27 and 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21 to 9 a.m., Saturday there will be a temporary full closure of the U.S. Business 83 underpass at I-2. From 8 p.m. Saturday to 10 a.m. Sunday road closures will be the same.

Detour signs will direct motorists through the Jackson Road underpass to Polk Avenue.