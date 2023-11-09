ALAMO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Alamo’s famous food truck spot is celebrating the season of giving.

The Landmark on Tower is hosting a Thanksgiving Food Drive with a goal to distribute meals for 100 families this year.

Anyone in the community is encouraged to donate food items to Landmark including:

Corn

Russet potatoes

Macaroni boxes

Gravy packs

Rolls

Cranberry sauce

12 pack of drinks

“If you donate five different items, we’ll give you guys a free pizza,” Ricky Guzman from Landmark said.

Guzman said that perishable items, such as the russet potatoes and rolls, will not be accepted until Nov. 17 to ensure the food remains fresh.

Landmark plans to team with local schools and churches to donate the items.

“Times are tough right now,” Guzman said. “Prices keep going up and seasonal depression is a thing. We’re just trying to help out whichever way we can.”

The food drive is taking place now through Sunday, Nov. 19.

People can donate in-person at Landmark located on 103 N. Tower Rd. in Alamo.