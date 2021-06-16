Land Commissioner Bush announces emergency authorization for border wall construction on state lands

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush announced today that the border wall will receive emergency authorization to be built on state lands.

Texas owns approximately 591,595 acres along the Texas-Mexico border, in which the Texas General Land Office will partner with local officials to build the border wall, according to a press release.

“This crisis is not localized to border communities,” Bush said in a statement. “Texans across the state are severely impacted by the inaction from the federal government.”

In 2020, the General Land Office entered an agreement with U.S. Customs and Border Patrol that allowed them to enter state lands along the border and make improvements to access roads.

In May, CBP announced that more than 180,000 people attempted to enter the U.S. illegally through the Southwest Border.

The emergency authorization announcement came shortly after Governor Greg Abbott held a press conference regarding the plans about Texas’ plans to build a border wall.