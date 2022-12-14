BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Cameron County Elections and Voter Registration Department has released the results of the recount for the Senate District 27 seat in South Texas.

The recount confirmed Democrat Morgan LaMantia’s win by 7,839 in Cameron County, according to Cameron County Elections Administrator Remi Garza. Garza told ValleyCentral the recount concluded Friday.

There was a total of 75,591 votes with Republican Adam Hinojosa garnering 33,876 to LaMantia’s 41,715.

As previously reported by ValleyCentral, there were 175,415 total votes in the election with Hinojosa garnering 87,378 to LaMantia’s 88,037.

The recount came at the request of Hinojosa who lost the race for Senate District 27 after finishing 659 votes behind LaMantia, according to official results that were released Nov. 28 on the Texas Secretary of State website. Hinojosa announced he requested a recount in Cameron, Hidalgo and Willacy Counties due to a large numbers of paper or mail-in ballots.

“In any election with such a small margin of victory, even very small mistakes in the counting of the vote could have enough impact to change the final result,” Hinojosa said in a Nov. 30 statement.

LaMantia responded to the announcement of the recount stating it is “democracy taking its course.” The Democratic challenger stated she looks forward to the process taking place and is confident her victory will be reaffirmed.

On Wednesday, LaMantia released a statement about the recount, stating she was “pleased to confirm what we already knew.”

Hinojosa has not released any statement on the recount since the results were released.