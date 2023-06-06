LAGUNA VISTA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The vacation rental company Casago has ranked a Laguna Vista condominium number two in the U.S. for Father’s Day vacationing spots.

Sueños En Las Brisas 37 was selected for its location and amenities, as well as access to a full-service golf club.

Boasting comforts like bay views, a private boat dock, a standalone bathtub, and reclining loveseats, as well as access to a full-service golf club and nearby South Padre Island, it makes strikes the perfect balance between luxury and adventure, said Casago’s media release.

The home is also an Airbnb.

The other locations rank as follows:

Twin Peaks Lodge – Keystone, CO

Fairview Forrest – Sedona, AZ

Bennett Point – Ocean View, Delaware

Otter 8 – Sunriver, Oregon

Above Par – Cascade, ID

Click here for the full report on Sueños En Las Brisas 37.