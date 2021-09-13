Laguna Vista police officer loses fight to cancer, COVID

Laguna Vista PD mourns the loss of Officer Noah Le Blanc. Le Blanc died due to COVID complications while battling cancer. | PHOTO: Port Isabel PD via Facebook

LAGUNA VISTA (ValleyCentral) — Laguna Vista Police Department is mourning the loss of one of their officers who died due to COVID complications while battling cancer.

Laguna Vista Officer Noah Ryan Le Blanc was diagnosed with cancer in 2019 and had been undergoing chemotherapy to treat it.

Earlier this month, Brownsville PD, Laguna Vista PD, and his family held a community vigil to pray for his recent COVID diagnosis.

At the time of the vigil, Officer Le Blanc was in the ICU and on life support, his mother Mary Lou told ValleyCentral.

Le Blanc died on Sept. 13 in the morning due to COVID complications, according to Laguna Vista PD.

“Officer LeBlanc lost his battle this morning from complications due to this evil covid-19. Prayers for healing are with his family during this difficult time,” Laguna Vista PD Chief Tony David shared on behalf of the police department.