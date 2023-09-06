SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of South Padre Island announced an interruption of water services for Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The city’s news release stated the Laguna Madre Water District will be shutting down the water system in the areas of Laguna Blvd. from W. Kingfish St. to W. Amberjack St. for an extended period of time. Some areas will be experiencing low water pressure or no water at all.

Work will be done by a South Padre Island contractor that will be making an 8” and 6” waterline adjustments at Laguna Boulevard, said the city’s news release.

However, work can be postponed due to weather conditions or unforeseen LMWD emergencies.

For any questions contact the LMWD, at 956-943-2626.