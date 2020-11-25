LMWD issues water interruption notice for emergency repair

(Source: South Padre Island press release)

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (KVEO) — The Laguna Madre Water District (LMWD) has issued a water interruption notice for an emergency water leak repair.

According to a release, the affected areas include West Morningside, Circle Side and Laguna Circle South.

The shut down is estimated be in effect from 9:30 a.m. to 5 :30 p.m. on Tuesday.

In order for the work to be done safely and properly LMWD will be shutting down the water system in your area for an extended period of time and some areas will be experiencing low water pressure or no water at all.

City of South Padre Island press release

For any questions, contact LMWD at (956) 943-2626.

