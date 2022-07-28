SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Laguna Madre Water District has issued a water boil notice for all its customers.

The district’s news release said due to a water main break that caused low to no pressure to South Padre Island. The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality is asking customers to boil water before consuming, bathing, washing hands/face, and brushing teeth.

Once the notice is lifted the district will notify customers.

For more information or questions contact Carlos J. Galvan Jr. at 956-943-2626.

CLICK HERE to read the full notice.