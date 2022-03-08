HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The city of South Padre Island broke ground Monday for the Laguna Boulevard reconstruction project.

Mayor Patric McNulty says Laguna Boulevard was neglected for many years, and redeveloping the boulevard is a priority.

The project is part of the city’s master thoroughfare plan which was approved in October 2018. The redevelopment will add a bike lane and connect trails from Gulf Boulevard to Laguna Boulevard.

McNulty says several open houses were held to hear from the community and says the feedback has been positive.

The mayor says aside from the new bike lane and beautification aspects of the project, another component is drainage.

“We’re going to be adding some backflow preventers to all of our storm drains that drain out to the Laguna Madre and this should help cut down some of our backflow flooding that comes in from when the Laguna Madre has a higher tide level, and it will backflow into the island. This will prevent that water from coming into the island.”

Construction on the project started in February and will take up to two years.

With upcoming spring break and other high-traffic holidays, Mayor McNulty says they will work on not interrupting businesses and residents during the construction process.