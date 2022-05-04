LOS FRESNOS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Laguna Atascosa National Wildlife Refuge announced its Visitor’s Center and Friends Nature Store has reopened.

The Visitor’s Center will be open on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

According to the news release, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service personnel will be on duty during these hours. The Friends Nature Store will be open Thursday, Friday, and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

They will have snacks, ice cream, water, and soft drinks for purchase in addition to the usual merchandise of t-shirts, pins, guides, caps, and other items in the remodeled store.

The store may also be open on some Wednesdays, depending upon the availability of volunteers or personnel.

The refuge asks the public to know that day hours are subject to change. For questions call 956-244-2019 or email.