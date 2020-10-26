Lacks Furniture gifts $40,000 to Food Bank of RGV

PHARR, Texas — The Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley announced a gift on behalf of a foundation established by their owners, the Aaronson family.

The funds of $40,000 will go towards the food bank’s on-going ‘Resource Readiness and Response’ campaign. The donation will provide up to 200,000 meals for those in need.

The Food Bank RGV said they will partner with Lacks Valley stores for a Drive-Thru Emergency Pantry (DTEP) on Wednesday, October 28 from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. located at 724 N. Cage Boulevard in Pharr or until capacity is reached.

Credit: Food Bank RGV, Inc.

The DTEP will follow the food bank’s mobile drive-thru model of little or no contact. Staff and volunteers will assist with the distribution of food. Produce and shelf-stable bags of food will be placed into the vehicle trunks of attendees, said the food bank’s news release.

“Lacks Furniture Stores and The Food Bank RGV have a rich and storied history of serving the RGV. This latest gift is another example of their support for those in need, which will support and sustain families during this challenging time.” Said Stuart Haniff, CEO of the Food Bank RGV.

For more information on sponsoring a distribution, please contact Philip Farias at 956-904-4513.