HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The lingering heatwave and lack of rain is raising concerns for Rio Grande Valley citrus growers.

According to citrus grower and president of Texas Citrus Mutual, Dale Murden said his crops are doing okay but desperately need rain.

While citrus trees do not require much water, Murden said they need enough water to sustain a life span of about 20 to 30 years.

Murden said rain is also needed to help recover from the 2021 winter freeze where only 30% of crops survived.

“We’re still struggling to come back with 100% of a crop from the freeze in February, we predict probably about 70% of a normal crop. In many ways, that’s probably a blessing because fruit on the trees means less competition,” said Murden.

In addition to the lack of rain, Murden said input costs for things like fertilizer, diesel, and pesticides have increased up to 40% which could lead to a ripple effect.

“Agriculture is gonna get cut off, without rain for these higher input causes, produce in particular, you start looking at job losses, production losses, higher prices in the store because of lack of availability, supply and demand issues,” said Murden. “It’s gotten to a critical situation again, right now we’re doing what we can with the water we’ve got.”

According to the Texas Water Development Board, lake levels have dropped this year compared to last year.

As of now, Murden considers his citrus crops a work in progress and remains hopeful for the next harvest season which will start in late September.