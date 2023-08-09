LA VILLA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — No Kid Hungry Texas announced it will award over $270,000 in grants to support nutrition programs in rural districts across Texas.

La Villa Independent School District is one of eight rural school districts to receive $34,000 to expand access to food.

“School meals play a central role in ensuring Texas kids receive the nutrition they need to thrive, especially in rural communities which may have limited access to fresh, healthy foods,” Stacie Sanchez Hare, director at No Kid Hungry Texas said.

No Kid Hungry Texas, is a nonprofit aimed to help combat childhood hunger. The nonprofit reports that rural Texans display the highest level of food insecurity.

According to the study, 44% of rural respondents experienced at least one symptom of food insecurity in 2022.

“By providing funding for equipment, staff training and other program needs, we will bolster these districts’ capacity to continue providing delicious and nutritious school meals,” Sanchez Hare said.

The grant spans one academic year starting in August until May.