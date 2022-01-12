La Villa ISD canceling classes rest of week

LA VILLA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An outbreak of COVID-19 at the La Villa Independent School District (ISD) has prompted school officials to close the district’s campuses on Thursday and Friday.

According to a release, all La Villa ISD campuses will be closed on Thursday and Friday due to an increase in COVID-19 cases across multiple grade levels. School officials say the days off will give La Villa ISD enough time to sanitize all district facilities.

Students and parents are asked to contact their sponsors and coaches for information on extracurricular activity scheduling. The meal distribution at La Villa Middle School will still take place on these days from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

La Villa ISD will resume classes as scheduled on Monday, Jan. 17. Any further delays or information will be communicated to parents.

The district will host a vaccination clinic on Tuesday, Jan. 18 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

La Villa ISD officials continue to ask residents to follow CDC guidelines to keep safe from COVID-19.