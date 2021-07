La Villa residents receiving help from county after storm damages (Source: KGBT)

LA VILLA, Texas (KVEO) — La Villa authorities are advising residents that a power outage is affecting the city hall’s normal operations.

According to officials, La Villa city hall lost power on Friday.

This incident leaves the city hall’s phone operations and computer systems down until the power is restored.

However, officials say essential services, including 911, will continue to operate normally.

There is no time frame for when the city hall’s power will be restored.