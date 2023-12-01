HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — La Posada Providencia is a migrant shelter founded in 1989. Its main goal is supporting the migrant population as they move on in their journey.

In this Christmas season, the nonprofit has two events they want to focus on. The first is to recognize those who have supported them financially during the season with $50 or more, by sending them a hand-decorated ornament from La Posada Providencia residents.

The second event is the Gift of Flight. As travelers rack up sky miles and if they would like to donate those miles to migrants who are moving on to their final destination, they may do so.

For more information visit La Posada Providencia or on Facebook.