La Plaza Mall announces the Bunny Photo Experience

MCALLEN, Texas — The La Plaza Mall in McAllen has announced a safe and socially distanced Bunny visit for families as part of the Bunny Photo Experience.

La Plaza Mall said the Bunny arrives on Thursday, March 18 and will be available for socially distanced visits until Saturday, April 3.

La Plaza Mall encourages the public to know the following before making a visit:

  • Reservations are strongly encouraged
  • Make Bunny reservations by clicking here
  • For everyone’s safety, visiting the Bunny will be a socially distanced experience
  • The Bunny will be wearing a concealed mask

The Bunny Photo Experience hours are Monday through Saturday from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. and on Sunday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., said the news release.

