MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — La Plaza Mall alongside Cycle Gear are hosting a Father’s Day event for dads and father figures across the Rio Grande Valley.

The event titled La Plaza for Dads and Bikes takes place from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 13, at La Plaza Mall in the H&M parking lot at 2200 S. 10th St.

The event will feature drinks from Starbucks and Yard House, popcorn snacks from Doc Popcorn and a National Laser Tag and games.

Additionally, there will be giveaways during the event. Families and children of all ages are welcome during the festivities.